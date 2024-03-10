קדיש על אבא דוברות היישוב עלי

Major (res.) Amishar Ben David, who was killed in action on Saturday, was laid to rest on Sunday at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem.

Haim, Amishar's father, eulogized him: 43 years ago, on the seventh day of Passover, Mom and I were about to give birth. We went to the Karmel hospital, where you were born. We called you Amishar (lit. my nation sings) because the nation of Israel sang after the splitting of the Red Sea. You grew up and sang the song of your life, a song of kindness and giving. Now you are upstairs. You went up from the lower army to the army of heaven. We down here will try to be with Shlomit the brave lioness and with your children. Holy crowd, you came here to honor a hero of Israel. A guardian of Israel, a guardian of the State of Israel, a guardian of the soldiers of Israel, a guardian of the unity of Israel."

Amishar, a 43-year-old resident of Eli, is survived by his wife and children.

Among those present at the funeral was Amishar's cousin Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, on Saturday he wrote: "My dear cousin Amishar was killed in action in Gaza. We grew up together, with a special, strong bond. We called him Shanar. We spent breaks, weekends, trips, and celebrations together. What a man. What pain. There are no words for it."

"We had a barbecue together last summer. Who would have believed that would be our last picture together? He was a beloved member of the family," Smotrich concluded.