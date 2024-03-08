IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon IDF Spokesperson's Unit

IDF fighter jets on Friday evening struck a number of terror targets in southern Lebanon, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

The targets included a military compound in the area of Marwahin, terror infrastructure in the area of Labbouneh, and a military post in the area of Ayta ash Shab, from which launches were carried out toward Israeli territory.

“Following the strike on the military post, secondary explosions were identified, indicating that weapons were located inside the post,” said the IDF in a statement.

The statement also noted that throughout the day, numerous launches were identified crossing from Lebanon into several areas in northern Israel. IDF soldiers struck the sources of the launches.

Shortly after 6:00 p.m. on Friday evening, sirens were sounded in the Upper Galilee region in northern Israel.

Seven launches were detected from Lebanon towards Israeli territory, of which two were intercepted, and five fell in open areas.

Meanwhile, the Hezbollah terrorist organization five times on Friday claimed responsibility for firing of rockets towards northern Israel.

