Tens of thousands of runners participated Friday in the 13th International Jerusalem Winner Marathon, held this year as a tribute and in solidarity with the IDF, security and rescue forces.

An all-time record was set as some 40,000 participants, including 15,000 IDF soldiers in reserve and regular service, members of security and rescue forces, and 1,800 international runners, took part in the breathtaking marathon track that passed through 3,000 years of history landmarks, among them by the Knesset, along the walls of the Old City, Sultan's Pool, Mishkenot Sha'ananim, Mount Zion, the German Colony, Rehavia, the Path of the Prophets, Mount Scopus, Sakrah Park, Mount of Olives, and other sites.

Alongside many runners, Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion also participated this year, running with the chest number 10 in the 5 km race, together with his coach, Izhak Vexler, who was injured in battles in the Gaza Strip.

Speaking at the race, Lion said, "Since its establishment, the Jerusalem Winner Marathon has become one of the most experiential and professional sports events for every athlete in Israel and around the world. I am proud that we broke the all-time record for the number of participants in the marathon and successfully held it, especially during this time. I am even more proud that it took place as a tribute and solidarity with the IDF and the security and rescue forces."

"Thanks to the thousands of IDF soldiers in the reserves and regular service and to the runners from the security and rescue forces who came to participate in the country's largest sports event in the capital of Israel. We all hope for the swift return of all the captives to their homes and families, and for the speedy recovery of all our soldiers on the front lines. See you at the next marathon in March 2025."

The winner of the Jerusalem Winner Marathon is: Melkamu Jember, 33, with a time of 2:35:39. Second place went to Nega Mekete at the age of 36, with a time of 2:41:33. Third place went to Yotam Kaplan at the age of 31 from Israel with a time of 2:43:38

Friday also marked International Women's Day, and in the women's race, Noa Berkman from Israel won first place with a time of 2:55:42. Second place was awarded to Elena Tolstykh from Russia with a time of 2:58:22.

The International Jerusalem Winner Marathon includes six categories: Full Marathon (42.195 km), Half Marathon (21.1 km), 10 km Race, 5 km Race, Family Race of 1.7 km, and the unique Communities Race for the Jerusalem Marathon.

The first-place winner in the Full Marathon category received a prize of $3,750, the second-place winner received $2,500, and the third-place winner received $1,250.

Friday's marathon was marked by multiple reminders of the war against the Hamas terror group: On Friday morning, minutes before the start of the half-marathon, runners unfolded a giant Israeli flag, measuring 300 square meters, in the starting area, as a symbolic act at the start line. Precisely at 6:29 AM, the same time the sirens sounded on October 7th, DJ Yarin Alouf ("Artifacts") opened the Jerusalem Winner Marathon events with a special session, a music session that was featured at the pre-race party.

Mia and Gabriela Leimberg, released from Hamas captivity during a November 2023 prisoner swap, also participated in the race.

Mayor Moshe Lion participated in the 5K race together with his coach, Itzik Waxler, who was injured during the war in an encounter with terrorists between Jabalia and Beit Lahia in the Gaza Strip.

Also among the runners was Or Shizaf, a marathon runner, who fought in the Gaza border area on Oct. 7th and was injured in December in his arms and legs during an encounter with terrorists in the Khan Yunis area. Or is the presenter of the 13th Jerusalem Winner Marathon's Saucony shoe, having faced challenges and injuries in the line of duty.

The 10K run featured the family and friends of Staff Sergeant Roee Weiser, a Golani soldier who fell on October 7th.

Be'eri's marathon team, consisting of 12 participants, ran in memory of their teammate Hagi Avni, who was killed in Gaza. Additionally, the triathlon team from the Gaza Envelope communities, including Kfar Azza, Nir Oz, Eshkol, Sha'ar Hanegev, and Hof Ashkelon, ran in memory of their teammate Nadav Goldstein, who was murdered in Gaza.