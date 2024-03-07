Moshava is a new development of 32 private homes in Efrat’s beautiful HaTe’ena neighborhood.

Built on a slope, the homes overlook glorious, natural landscapes of the Judean Hills and Jerusalem mountains.

This quiet, pastoral neighborhood offers a rare combination of green spaces and quiet residential areas, alongside shopping centers and cultural complexes.

Now it’s a place where you also get to enjoy your dream life — one of privacy, style and community. Go ahead and take out your dream checklist. Moshava checks all the boxes >>

Living room צילום: PR

Catering to people who appreciate quality, these high-end residences were built with only the best quality materials.

The prestigious architecture and interior finishes all speak to the careful attention given to every last finishing detail — from the smart home system and double parking spots to underfloor heating and glamorous kitchens.

It’s evident that the homes were designed for families to enjoy time together. One can easily imagine the laughter and fun as you view the plans with spacious indoor family rooms, a large garden and an in-ground pool. Adding more appeal are the new neighborhood’s tree-lined boulevards and stone-inlaid courts.

You’re just a 10-minute walk from the shopping center and a nice variety of restaurants, service stores and more. Parks dot the town and sports and cultural centers are all within close walking distance. The close proximity to many schools and shuls has you enjoying the peace along with the conveniences — the best of everything.

Bedroom צילום: PR

Anglos make up a big part of the Efrat community. Its strong community infrastructure and family-like closeness, the central location yet suburban status has families of all ages and stages excited to call Efrat home. Residents enjoy excellent transport accessibility allowing for quick and smooth travel to and from Jerusalem, Beit Shemesh and central Israel.

Efrat offers a choice of excellent schools, high schools and hesder yeshivas. Kids and teens enjoy youth programming and the community exemplifies quality of life founded on Jewish values.

Starting at $1.3 million, your dream life — one of privacy, style and community — can become a reality. Go ahead and take out your dream checklist. Moshava checks all the boxes!

mabat gina צילום: PR