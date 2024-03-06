חיסול המחבל האחראי על ירי הרקטות ממרחב מחנות המרכז בעזה צילום: דובר צה"ל

Over the past day, following IDF and ISA intelligence, IDF troops eliminated Omar Atiya Daruish Aladdiny, the Hamas terrorist responsible for rocket fire in the area of the central camps in the Gaza Strip. Aladdiny was a Hamas operative for several decades, responsible for embedding its rocket arsenal in Gaza and firing rockets at Israel since Operation Cast Led (2008-9), up to and including the current war. Aladdiny played a central role in the preparations for the October 7th Massacre. During the war, he directed rocket launches toward Israeli civilian areas, including Tel Aviv and communities in southern Israel, and was responsible for heavy fire directed at IDF ground troops in Gaza.

Furthermore, in response to the recent rocket fire toward southern Israel, including the city of Sderot, the IDF and IAF carried out joint strikes on Hamas and Islamic Jihad terror targets in the area of Jabalya in northern Gaza. Among the targets struck were operational centers used by terrorists as hiding places and to store weapons, additional weapons storage facilities, launch pits, and tunnel shafts.