Fighter jets attacked Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

A short time ago, fighter jets attacked a military building belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the Yaroun region and another Hezbollah military building in the Kafra region Yaroun region and another Hezbollah military building in the Kafra region.

IDF forces also attacked to remove a threat in the Kfarhamam region.

Earlier today, IDF forces shot down an explosive drone belonging to Hezbollah that was spotted crossing from Lebanese territory into the Metulla region in northern Israel. Additional forces were dispatched to the area. No casualties have been reported.