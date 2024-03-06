Many people don’t realize what their neighbors are going through. This woman’s story in the heart of Israel proves that point.

Shoshana Dino is a widow whose husband passed away after a difficult illness. She’s no longer young and lives alone with her adult handicapped son, who requires her constant care and devotion.

Costly medical treatment forced her to take out bank loans, and excruciating circumstances following her husband's passing forced her to take out further loans. She’s currently breaking under the pressure of a total of 110,000 NIS debt, around $30,000.

Her payment plans rob her of her ability to take care of herself and her son. She shared that she simply doesn’t have the funds to go grocery shopping. The simplest of pleasures like having her married children over for Shabbat is beyond her reach as she can’t afford to pay for any extra mouths to feed.

When neighbors understood the extent of Dino’s plight, they created a fund to help Shoshana, with the goal of freeing her completely from her debts, so that she can care for her son and enjoy her golden years unburdened by heavy debts.

The pressure and worry are having a serious effect on her day-to-day functioning. Your donation will go a long way to relieve a grieving widow of tremendous heartache.

