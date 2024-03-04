Merav Leshem-Gonen tearfully apologized to her daughter Romi, who is being held hostage in Gaza, for not being able to bring her back from captivity.

"It's clear to me that it's not just my mission, but I'm her mother. I wake up every morning and I ask Romi for forgiveness, for the fact that 150 days have passed and I still haven't been able to bring her home," Leshem-Gonen said during a Knesset session.

MK Efrat Rayten-Marom responded to Leshem-Gonen’s remarks. "We all feel like we already know your Romi. You're an amazing mom, and your daughters are doing a wonderful job."

"You have been so involved throughout this process, that I can't see any other end than for her to come back here safe and sound," she added.