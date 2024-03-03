Thousands of anti-government protesters arrived on Saturday night at a demonstration on Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv and called for early elections.

At the end of the demonstration, some of the protesters began marching south on Begin Road and tried to block traffic as they tried to join the protest of the families of the hostages. Later, the protesters also blocked the Ayalon Highway.

Seven of the protesters were arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

One of the protesters was documented climbing on the hood of a car while the driver continued driving. The police are investigating the incident.