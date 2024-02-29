The Canadian government will begin airdropping humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip in the coming days CBC News reported. According to the report, the airdrops are expected to begin within the next week.

Earlier, it was reported that the US is considering airdropping humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Jordan has conducted several rounds of aid airdrops in Gaza, including an airdrop to a hospital in northern Gaza. Its most recent drops were done with the cooperation of Egypt and France. The Netherlands and UK have also been involved in airdropping aid into Gaza.

"The situation is really bad. We are unable to get enough aid [in] by truck so we need desperate measures like airdrops," one US official told Axios.

According to the report, the amount of aid reaching Gaza fell by half this month, compared to January, after Hamas' civilian police who were escorting aid trucks walked off the job, opening the door for armed gangs and Palestinian Arabs desperate for supplies to attack and loot aid trucks.