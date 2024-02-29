An Illinois state judge on Wednesday barred former US President Donald Trump from appearing on the Illinois' Republican presidential primary ballot, citing his role in the January 6, 2021 riots at the US Capitol, Reuters reported.

The judge delayed her ruling from taking effect in light of an expected appeal by Trump.

Cook County Circuit Judge Tracie Porter sided with Illinois voters who argued that the former President should be disqualified from the state's March 19 primary ballot and its November 5 general election ballot for violating the anti-insurrection clause of the US Constitution's 14th Amendment.

Section 3 of the Civil War-era 14th Amendment says: “No person shall ... hold any office, civil or military, under the United States ... who, having previously taken an oath ... as an officer of the United States, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”

The final outcome of the Illinois case and similar challenges will likely be decided by the US Supreme Court.

Porter said she was staying her decision because she expected his appeal to Illinois' appellate courts, and a potential ruling from the US Supreme Court.

Colorado and Maine earlier removed Trump from their state ballots after determining he is disqualified under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution. Both decisions are on hold while Trump appeals.