Major Yiftah Shahar, resident of Moshav Paran in the Arava and a company commander in the Givati ​​Brigade, was killed in battle in the Gaza Strip

Shahar is the fourth soldier of the council to fall in battle since the outbreak of the Swords of Iron War.

Shahar is survived by his parents Yehuda and Efrat, and his siblings Arnon, Noga and Oded.

Earlier, Yeshivat HaGolan, a hesder yeshiva led by Rosh Yeshiva Rabbi Yoel Manovich, published an official announcement on Tuesday evening about the wounding of seven of the yeshiva's students in battle in the Gaza Strip, two of whom are in serious condition.

"Unfortunately, in an incident in Gaza this morning, several of our soldiers were injured (from shiur 4). Two of them were seriously injured," the yeshiva stated.

The yeshiva asked the public to pray for the recovery of Yair Ben Naami Esther, Moshe Aharon ben Leah Bayla, Elroi Yanon ben Siegel, Yotam ben Zehava, Haim ben Miriam, Ariel ben Efrat, and Itai ben Rachel.