A 9-year-old boy was brought to the emergency medical center (Terem) in Be'er Sheva on Tuesday afternoon, suffering from a severe head injury.

Moran Korem, a doctor's assistant at the center, said that the child was carried into the center by his father in a state of unconsciousness and suffering from convulsions.

The father said that a heavy metal object was thrown at his head, during a game with another child.

Dr. Abdelhadi Faruji, medical director of Terem, said that the child was given initial treatment, but due to a suspected brain injury, an intensive care unit was called to the medical center and the child was transferred to hospital, in serious condition.

As soon as they arrived at the hospital, he underwent emergency surgery.