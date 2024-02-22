Click here for more information

In a world where uncertainty looms and anti-Semitism shows its face more boldly than ever, the decision to invest in a home in Israel is not just wise—it's exhilarating! Whether you're eyeing a move through Aliyah in the future, seeking a vacation spot, or aiming for a solid investment, it's time to start planning. But where do you begin?

Dive into the world of opportunities at the Great Israel Real Estate Event! Our lineup of expert speakers will tackle all your burning questions, offering precise, current insights. We have representatives from fantastic real estate projects from the best Anglo neighborhoods in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Ramat Beit Shemesh, Netanya, Modiin, Raanana, Gush Etzion, Haifa, Motza, Ashkelon and more! We have financial experts and a lawyer who will explain the ins and outs of mortgages, Israeli taxation laws and the best way to move your assets. Come and learn everything you need to know, such as how you can purchase a property and leave it in the most reliable, capable hands; and find out about retirement options in the Holy Land. Best of all, take advantage of the special discounts available exclusively at the event!

Mark your calendars – we're coming to you!

Join us:

Montreal: Tues. March 5 at the Spanish & Portuguese Synagogue

Toronto: Thurs. March 7 at the BAYT

New Jersey: Sun. March 10 at Congregation Keter Torah in Teaneck

Lawrence: Tues. March 12 at the Young Israel of Lawrence-Cedarhurst

Flatbush: Wed. March 13 at Khal Bnei Arohom Yaakov Simcha Hall.

Gidon Katz, an expert in marketing Israeli real estate to the global Jewish community for close to three decades, highlights a golden opportunity: "Take advantage of the strong dollar to make your strategic move!"

Don’t miss this real estate event of the year! Enjoy light refreshments on us, and remember, entry is free. Save your spot by registering for your preferred date and location