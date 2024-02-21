Two men have been charged with murder in the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooting that killed one woman and injured more than 20 people last week, NBC News reported on Tuesday.

The charges were announced against the men in a news briefing Tuesday afternoon.

Last week, two juveniles were charged in the February 14 shooting. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker would not clarify if those minors had any connection to the adults who have been charged.

Both men were both charged with murder in the second degree and unlawful use of a weapon, Baker added.

The charged adults, who were injured in the shooting and remain hospitalized, are being held on $1 million bond.

The prosecutor said preliminary evidence indicates the deadly shooting started after one of them got into a verbal argument with someone he had no prior connection to.

"That argument very quickly escalated," Baker said, according to NBC News. "Almost immediately, others pulled their firearms."

The shooting killed DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a host at Kansas City radio station KKFI and mother of two children, and wounded more than 20 others – at least half of them children.

Baker asked anyone with information on the shooting, specifically those who were injured during the incident, to come forward.