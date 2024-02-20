Leaders of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations heard today (Tuesday) from Aviva Siegel, who was released having been held in captivity by Hamas in Gaza after 51 days. Aviva’s husband, Keith - who is a US citizen - remains a hostage in Gaza.

She spoke on a panel focussing on the sexual crimes and gender-based violence perpetrated by Hamas. Also on the panel was Dr. Cochav Elkayam-Levy, head of the Civil Commission on October 7 Crimes by Hamas Against Women and Child; and Orit Sulitzeneau, Executive Director of The Association of Rape Crises Centers in Israel.

During the panel, Aviva shared her story: "During my time in captivity, the terrorists told the three hostages, young girls to take a shower. They told them to leave the door open so that they could watch them. These are girls have never shown anybody their bodies they were so embarrassed. One day, the terrorist called one of the girls and when she came back, I could see on the face that something happened. I was like a mother to her, and I was looking after her. So I just hugged her. He started screaming at us “What are you doing?” Because we knew we're not allowed to hug. But I decided to do that even so".

She told the delegates, “All mothers in the world want the best for their children. I want the best for my husband who is still held captive. No girls should be touched without permission. No husbands, wives, children, grandparents should go through Hell like I did. I was in the worst place with no oxygen, thirsty, sitting in the dark, threatened, for 51 days. Please, help me. My heart can't handle this"

Dr. Elkayam-Levy shared that: "Hamas came ready to terrorize us in the worst way. We're seeing burnt bodies, bodies half naked. What makes me think and wonder what happened to those who were burnt to ashes, and we will never know what happened to them."