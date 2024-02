Israeli President Isaac Herzog reacted to the video of the Bibas family being held in Gaza that was published Monday, calling Hamas barbaric in a post to social media.

"One word. Barbarity. Hamas terrorists carry away the Bibas family into captivity. Kfir Bibas, just a year old, is the youngest hostage in the world. The whole world must demand and work to #BringThemHomeNow," President Herzog wrote.