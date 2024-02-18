The Commanding Officer of the Northern Command, MG Ori Gordin met on Friday with the security coordinators of communities in northern Israel.

MG Gordin held a number of meetings in the communities during which there was an open discussion with the coordinators, in which MG Gordin presented the main points of the situational assessment and the work of the command during the war, as well as the processes of speeding up the readiness for the continuation of the fighting in the northern region.

The Commanding Officer of the command pointed out to the security coordinators that these meetings are an integral part of combat management and that the relationship between the IDF and civilian security personnel is of great importance for the Northern Command.

"If we reach the need to launch an attack, it will be with great intensity," Gordon told the coordinators.

He added: "The defense of your communities by the standby squads, both the evacuated [communities] and those not evacuated, is part of the concept of defense, you are not just residents - you are the protective force and an integral part of our defensive systems.

"I appreciate your work and defense until now, your partnership on the way to achieving the goal - changing the security reality in the north in order to return the residents with security and a sense of security. But, even more than that, an appreciation in advance for what you will do. Continue to enable this very special connection that the State of Israel has between the communities - between the residents, and the army," he concluded.