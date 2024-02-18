Aviva Siegel, who was kidnapped to Gaza on October 7 and freed in the hostage release deal in November, spoke to Channel 12 News on Friday and testified to the horrific crimes that are committed against the hostages in Gaza.

Siegel, whose husband Keith is still held hostage in Gaza, recalled how the terrorists beat one of the girls, how the terrorists would pretend to shoot her and her husband with their rifles, and how they tried to prevent her from saying goodbye to her husband when she was about to be freed.