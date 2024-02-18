An activist from the nonprofit "Looking The Occupation In The Eye" who accompanied Palestinian Arab shepherds in the Jordan Valley was assaulted during Shabbat by Palestinian Arab muggers at Petzael Junction.

A video of the incident from security cameras at the junction shows Palestinian Arabs exiting another car that stops beside the activist’s, seizing her, and throwing her onto the road.

Immediately thereafter, the muggers' car leaves, with one of the muggers also making off in the victim's vehicle. It is estimated that the vehicles were driven to Shechem (Nablus).

Police arrived at the scene a short while later and began investigating the incident.

Palestinian Arab media claims that the attack was perpetrated by Hilltop Youth, and that the video depicts the theft of a Palestinian Arab vehicle.