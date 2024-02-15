The IDF has released a recorded conversation between the Head of the Coordination and Liaison Administration (CLA) to Gaza and the director of the Nasser Hospital, calling on civilians to evacuate the area.

Earlier on Thursday, IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said that the IDF is conducting a "precise and limited operation" inside Nasser Hospital.

"We have credible intelligence from a number of sources, including from released hostages, indicating that Hamas held hostages at the Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis and that there may be bodies of our hostages in the Nasser hospital facility," he said.

"Because Hamas terrorists are likely hiding behind injured civilians inside Nasser hospital right now and appear to have used the hospital to hide our hostages there too, the IDF is conducting a precise and limited operation inside Nasser hospital."

According to the IDF, troops have apprehended several terrorists inside the hospital.