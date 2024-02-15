The IDF has cleared for publication that Staff Sergeant Rotem Sahar-Hadar, 20 from Kfar Aviv, fell in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

Staff Sergeant Sahar-Hadar served in the Paratroopers Brigade Reconnaissance Unit.

The soldier fell in a confrontation with terrorists near the Nasser Hospital. Two additional soldiers and an officer in the Paratroopers Brigade Reconnaissance Unit were severely wounded in the confrontation. Other soldiers were wounded in varying degrees.

All of the wounded soldiers were taken for medical treatment and their families were notified.