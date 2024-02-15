פעילות חטיבת הקומנדו במערב חאן יונס דובר צה"ל

The Maglan and Egoz Units of the Commando Brigade are operating in dense areas and terrorist hubs in western Khan Yunis.

The forces are advancing in the area, clearing terrorist infrastructure, locating and neutralizing weaponry, and eliminating dozens of terrorists in close-quarters combat.

תיעוד הלחימה בחאן יונס מעיניי לוחם ביחידת אגוז דובר צה"ל

During the operations in the area, many terrorists were killed, and dozens arrested. Among them were terrorists who participated in the October 7th massacre and many Nukhba operatives.

Last week, forces conducted targeted raids on combat positions for Hamas terrorists embedded inside the residences of families of senior Hamas leaders.

The soldiers also destroyed hundreds of targets of terrorist infrastructure and struck approximately one thousand Hamas targets from the air led by the Divisional Fire Control Center.

credit: דובר צה"ל

