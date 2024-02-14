On February 7, 2024 Tabletreported "In early November of last year, barely a month after Hamas terrorists breached an internationally recognized border, murdered more than 1,200 Israelis, and kidnapped hundreds more, Michael Herzog attended a meeting on Capitol Hill. Israel’s ambassador to the United States, accompanied by his military attaché, likely hoped that the briefing would focus on the Jewish state’s efforts to defend itself from the heaviest blow it had ever sustained."

"But the conversation took a very different tack. Instead of focusing on Hamas or Hezbollah, the lawmakers in attendance, sources told Tablet, including senior-ranking senators from both parties, wanted to focus on the risks posed by Israel—specifically, by roving bands of allegedly violent settlers in the 'West Bank'...

"...In the past 12 months, 13 Israelis were murdered by Palestinian Arabs in Jerusalem and 17 in the 'West Bank'—not counting those slaughtered on Oct. 7, 2023—while doing nothing more provocative than driving home or stopping for gas. The number of Palestinian civilians who have been killed by Israelis under such conditions over the same time period is zero.

"But the story the administration has been telling anyone who will listen is very different. By scrubbing any mention of the daily violence directed by Palestinian Arab terror operatives against Jewish civilians living in the 'West Bank' from his reports, Fenzel has eliminated the clear retaliatory motive for the vast majority of [non-murderous] attacks by Israelis against 'West Bank' Palestinian Arabs.

"Thinly laundered reports from expressly anti-Israel organizations, designed to support an illusion of innocent Palestinian Arabs being violently attacked by bloodthirsty Israelis, paint a picture of an Israeli equivalent to the Palestinian Arab atrocities of Oct. 7, lending itself an easy “both-sides” posture meant to ease the way to creating a new Palestinian state in both the 'West Bank' and Gaza. With an executive order now in place, the Biden administration has all the tools it needs to crack down on any form of Jewish life in Judea and Samaria, and on anyone, in Israel or stateside, who supports it.

"According to sources, the meeting with Herzog was designed as an escalation in a campaign to curb the so-called “extremist settlers,” which the Biden administration wants to isolate as a major threat to regional stability. Last week, President Biden, invoking the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, signed an executive order imposing severe sanctions on “persons undermining peace, security, and stability in the West Bank.”

“I, Joseph R. Biden Jr., President of the United States of America,” reads the statement, “find that the situation in the West Bank—in particular high levels of extremist settler violence, forced displacement of people and villages, and property destruction—has reached intolerable levels and constitutes a serious threat to the peace, security, and stability of the West Bank and Gaza, Israel, and the broader Middle East region.”

"These violent settlers, the order continued, go as far as undermining Israel’s security and “threatening United States personnel and interests.”

"Palestinian terrorism in the 'West Bank'—including Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and other groups regularly attacking Israelis in Judea and Samaria, Jerusalem, and elsewhere—went unmentioned.

"The executive order uses unusually broad language, and applies not only to those suspected of “actions—including directing, enacting, implementing, enforcing, or failing to enforce policies—that threaten the peace, security, or stability of the 'West Bank',” but also anyone, anywhere who provides any form of support to these individuals.

"The implications of the order were evident last week, when the State Department announced a first round of sanctions, focused on four alleged violent settlers: David Chai Chasdai, Einan Tanjil, Shalom Zicherman, and Yinon Levi. The four, accused of various violent attempts to disrupt Palestinian Arab lives across Judea and Samaria, are now barred from entering the United States or accessing the American financial system. In addition, any assets they may have stateside will be seized. And not only stateside: A few days after the four were named, Israeli Bank Leumi aligned itself with Foggy Bottom, informing Yinon Levi that it had now frozen both of his bank accounts in Israel as well..."

Question:

Why didn't Biden sign an executive order imposing "severe sanctions" against Chinese settlers in Tibet including "those who provide any form of support to these individuals" the same way he signed an executive order imposing "severe sanctions" against Jews in Judea and Samaria (without substantiating his claims) including "those who provide any form of support to these individuals"?

In 1949, China invaded Tibet and initiated a massive transfer of Chinese civilians into Tibet. That is a fact. There was no massacre of Chinese before that and no provocation.

In his 5-point peace plan the Dalai Lama stated:

“When the newly formed People's Republic of China invaded Tibet in 1949/50, it created a new source of conflict. This was highlighted when, following the Tibetan national uprising against the Chinese and my flight to India in 1959, tensions between China and India escalated into the border war in 1962. Today large numbers of troops are again massed on both sides of the Himalayan border and tension is once more dangerously high.

"The real issue, of course, is not the Indo-Tibetan border demarcation. It is China's illegal occupation of Tibet, which has given it direct access to the Indian sub-continent. The Chinese authorities have attempted to confuse the issue by claiming that Tibet has always been a part of China. This is untrue. Tibet was a fully independent state when the People's Liberation Army invaded the country in 1949/50...

"To improve relations between the Tibetan people and the Chinese, the first requirement is the creation of trust. After the holocaust of the last decades in which over one million Tibetans - one sixth of the population - lost their lives and at least as many lingered in prison camps because of their religious beliefs and love of freedom, only a withdrawal of Chinese troops could start a genuine process of reconcilitation. The vast occupation force in Tibet is a daily reminder to the Tibetans of the oppression and suffering they have all experienced. A troop withdrawal would be an essential signal that in future a meaningful relationship might be established with the Chinese, based on friendship and trust...

"The massive transfer of Chinese civilians into Tibet in violation of the Fourth Geneva Convention (1949) threatens the very existence of the Tibetans as a distinct people.”

"Today, in the whole of Tibet 7.5 million Chinese settlers have already been sent, outnumbering the Tibetan population of 6 million. In central and western Tibet, now referred to by the Chinese as the “Tibet Autonomous Region,”

"Chinese sources admit the 1.9 million Tibetans already constitute a minority of the region’s population. These numbers do not take the estimated 300,000-500,000 troops in Tibet into account – 250,000 of them in so-called Tibet Autonomous Region…For the Tibetans to survive as a people, it is imperative that the population transfer is stopped and Chinese settlers return to China. Otherwise, Tibetans will soon be no more than a tourist attraction and relic of a noble past...

"Human rights violations in Tibet are among the most serious in the world. Discrimination is practiced in Tibet under a policy of "apartheid" which the Chinese call "segregation and assimilation". Tibetans are, at best, second class citizens in their own country. Deprived of all basic democratic rights and freedoms, they exist under a colonial administration in which all real power is wielded by Chinese officials of the Communist Party and the army.

"Although the Chinese government allows Tibetans to rebuild some Buddhist monasteries and to worship in them, it still forbids serious study and teaching of religion. Only a small number of people, approved by the Communist Party, are permitted to join the monasteries.

"While Tibetans in exile exercise their democratic rights under a constitution promulgated by me in 1963, thousands of our countrymen suffer in prisons and labour camps in Tibet for their religious or political convictions... ”

Freetibet.org reports "The Chinese government has forced over two million Tibetan nomads from their lands, sending them to live in appalling barrack-like conditions in urban settlements.

"Torn away from their livelihoods, they have no means to make money, and are left to face poverty, unemployment, and social exclusion...

"...Tibetans who voice their concerns about any Chinese policies through peaceful protest can be arrested, imprisoned and even killed by security forces – just like Norpa Yonten, a 49-year-old herder who was killed during a mass shooting in January 2012..."

On February 6, 2023 the United Nations reported "Around a million children of the Tibetan minority were being affected by Chinese government policies aimed at assimilating Tibetan people culturally, religiously and linguistically through a residential school system, UN experts* warned today.

“We are very disturbed that in recent years the residential school system for Tibetan children appears to act as a mandatory large-scale programme intended to assimilate Tibetans into majority Han culture, contrary to international human rights standards,” the experts said.

Savetibet.org reports "Under Chinese rule, Tibetans are persecuted simply for preserving their cultural identity and most basic rights. They can be jailed and tortured just for celebrating the Dalai Lama’s birthday. And they face immense restrictions on their abilities to practice their religion, travel and speak freely."

Why did Biden sign an executive order imposing "severe sanctions" against Jews but ignoring the real tragedy, what the Chinese are doing in Tibet? Why there is no executive order imposing "severe sanctions" against Chinese officials in Tibet? Don't people of Asian origin count?

Ezequiel Doinyis author of “Obama’s assault on Jerusalem’s Western Wall” and “Jerusalem is the Spiritual capital of Judaism while Mecca is the Spiritual Capital of Islam”