We pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded and Hashem's protection for the soldiers and citizens of Israel.

אנו מתפללים להחלמה מהירה של הפצועים ולשמירתם של ה' על חיילי ואזרחי ישראל.

Parashat Mishpatim

Presented By: Rav Moshe Davis Written by: Yehuda Gold

In Parashat Mishpatim, the Torah connects the "Shalosh Regalim": Pesach, Shavuot and Sukkot with the seasons in the Land of Israel.

Question

What is the a connection between the "Shalosh Regalim" and the seasons in the Land of Israel?

Answers

1. The changing seasons reflect the national and spiritual development of Am Israel and the nation’s connection to God.

2. The connection of Am Yisrael and the Land allows the Land to feel her children’s experiences where each development has an impact on the Land.

Series Kuzari 2:18

Presented By: Ariel Finkelstein Written by: Nir Shaul

The Kuzari explains that the sanctity of the Land of Israel and the sanctity of time are interdependent.

Question

What is the connection?

Answers

1. Sanctified times allow Am Yisrael to sanctify itself as well as the Land to reach higher level of sanctity.

2. Determination of time (ie. establishing the appointed times) for Israel can be done only in the place of sanctity, since this is a Divine matter.

