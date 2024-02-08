IDF troops are continuing intensive operations in terrorist hubs in western Khan Yunis.

Since Wednesday, IDF troops have apprehended dozens of individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist activity, including two terrorists who participated in the October 7th Massacre and an additional Nukhba terrorist.

IDF troops also killed two terrorists in close-quarters combat. Simultaneously, the troops identified and killed a terrorist positioned on the roof of a school, using precise fire. During a targeted raid on terror infrastructure located in the residence of a terrorist, IDF troops located a RPG launcher, scuba suit and ammunition.

In Khan Yunis, IDF troops identified and killed over 20 terrorists during offensives on terror targets.

In the northern Gaza Strip, IDF troops killed ten terrorists in various encounters during the day, including terrorists who carried out anti-tank missile fire toward a tank. The troops identified the terrorists who fired at them and directed an IDF fighter jet which struck and killed the terrorist cell.

In the central Gaza Strip, IDF troops killed a number of terrorists throughout Wednesday. In one of the activities, the troops struck Hamas military infrastructure and killed four terrorists belonging to the organization.

During intelligence gathering activity in the northern Gaza Strip, IDF troops identified a terrorist cell that attempted to transfer technological systems to the Hamas terrorist organization. The troops activated a drone that killed the terrorist cell.