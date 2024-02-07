Border Police special forces and IDF soldiers from Battalion 8105 operated under Shin Bet guidance for more than four hours to counter terrorism in the area of ​​the Nur al-Shams "refugee" camp in the Menashe Brigade.

The soldiers applied pressure on the building where the terrorist, Mu'atsam Ali, a senior terrorist in the refugee camp, who is suspected of shooting at IDF forces in the past and of being involved in terrorist activity, was hiding. After using various measures and an exchange of fire, the terrorist was eliminated.

During the operation, the soldiers also killed two armed terrorists who tried to escape from the house where the wanted terrorist was hiding.

Weapons were also located and transferred to the IDF.

There were no casualties among the IDF forces.