Galit Valdman made us all cry when she was interviewed for the "Uvda" documentary on Israel television and strengthened the spirits when she told the story of her son's heroism and said " Now is not the time to cry; we must win!".

Another speaker at the rally is Hila Baruch Lilian, a Sderot resident and representative of the Otef Israel Forum of residents of the Gaza surrounding communities, who will call for abolishing the Hamas threat from the south before returning the residents of Sderot to their homes.

In addition, Eliyahu Libman, whose son Elyakim was kidnapped by Hamas, Itzik Bontzel, whose son Sergeant Amit Bonzel fell in battle in the center of the Gaza Strip, and Rabbi Benny Kalmanzon, whose son Elhanan fell in a brave battle on October 7th, while rescuing over 100 residents of Be’eri, will also speak at the rally.

The victory rally is organized by the Israeli Reservists for a Decisive Victory, an organization founded by reservists who were released after a long reserve service on the northern border and in the Gaza Strip from October 7th until these days. During their service, the soldiers experienced extreme frustration when hearing about the compromises on the IDF’s military achievements in the northern Gaza Strip and were left with the feeling that Israel's security concept has not changed and we are returning to the strategy of periodic military rounds that will bring the next Hamas attack in the near future.

Instead of returning home to their families, they decided to set up camp in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and the Nova parking lot (Re’im) calling for the overthrow of the enemy, including unequivocal actions, such as charging a significant territorial price from the enemy, a price that will deter them for many years to come. The organizers are appealing to the public from all across the political spectrum to come to the rally and demand that the government stop backing down, and instead show strength against Hamas, as according to the reservists "any show of weakness will bring us more deaths and more kidnappings. We will not allow the death of our comrades to be in vain."

The organizers of the rally anticipate that the rally will be attended by tens of thousands of reservists, evacuees, families of hostages, bereaved families and many citizens who want change.

Organizations and movements such as Lobby 1701 from the North, Mothers of Fighters, the Tikva Forum, the Civil Front and the Otef Israel Forum of residents of the Gaza surrounding communities were among the partners holding the rally.