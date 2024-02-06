תיעוד: פעילות כוחות יחידת אגוז בחאן יונס צילום: דובר צה"ל

During targeted raids carried out by the IDF's Egoz Unit in western Khan Yunis, soldiers destroyed terrorist infrastructure and killed numerous terrorists in close-quarters combat.

This week, the soldiers conducted scans in the area, during which they encountered a terrorist cell and eliminated it at close range.

While continuing their scans in a house adjacent to where the battle took place, the troops found a submachine gun hidden inside a bedroom and a UN-marked vest, UNRWA supplies, humanitarian aid, and canned food inside another room.