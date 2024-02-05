Major Yair, a commander of a sniper team who recently left the northern Gaza Strip after serving there twice, explains why he and his soldiers returned to Gaza after they were released.

"I'm the commander of a support company and our brigade left the battlefeild about a month ago. But I got a phone call from the brigade commander telling me that one of brigades in northern Gaza needs more snipers. He said the brigade number, which by chance is where by brother serves, so I couldn't refuse. I contacted my men in the company and they ran to help immediatly. Some were even mad that I didn't call them. We got together and we went in to help in the northern Gaza Strip," Yair recounts to Kan News.

He described how the terrorists in Gaza work among the Israeli forces. "The way they worked was very simple. They walk around in civilian clothes, they look for our forces without weapons, and the moment they identify them, they go to take weapons from one of the houses and they come close to us. With assistance from lookouts and the Air Force, we were able to take them out quickly."

Major Yair shares one of the significant incidents he remembers from the battlefield. "Our battalion was in Beit Hanoun at the beginning of the war. During one of the confrontations, we confronted six terrorists and we killed them all. One of them was wearing tzitzit - just like the ones soldiers wear. For a moment we thought he was a hostage. We quickly understood that he was a terrorist. In battle, you make an effort and trust that the soldier knows how to take all this into consideration before he pulls the trigger and will work fast enough to not miss the terrorist."