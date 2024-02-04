After her husband Emanuel was killed in action in the IDF, Maya Ohana Moreno chose to continue with her life and worked to establish her household.

Emanuel Moreno, a Lt. Col. in the elite Sayeret Matkal reconnaissance unit, was killed in action on a classified mission in Lebanon. Seventeen years later, Israel has still not cleared his picture for publication.

Kan reports that in her new children’s book, published with poignant timing, she explains to the next generation how to deal with a broken heart.

She shares the moment when she was informed of her husband's death. “When they told me that Emmanuel had been killed, I needed to start a journey of learning to live again, to breathe, to think, even to sit down, all over again.”

Regarding the continuing ban against publishing his picture, she said: “Everyone is waiting for a picture to be published, and I don't know what I will do when it is. It will be somewhat strange for me, because that was the last thing that for me remained completely private.”

She explained why she thought his picture remains forbidden for publication: “He was involved in things that are still extremely significant to the state of Israel.”