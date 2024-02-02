Defense Minister Yoav Gallant made clear on Friday that Israel will not halt its fire in the north against Hezbollah, even if a ceasefire agreement in Gaza is agreed upon.

Speaking during a meeting with the IDF’s Alpinist Unit, Gallant said, "If Hezbollah thinks that when there is a ceasefire in the south, we will stop firing against it - it is very wrong. I am saying here explicitly - as long as we do not reach a situation where the residents of the north can be safely returned to their homes, we will not stop.”

"We are carrying out three important efforts in the north - the diplomatic effort - which is a decisive effort. I spoke yesterday with the American Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, we talked about the effort to restore security and peace in a diplomatic way, so that the residents of the north can return to their homes safely,” continued the Minister of Defense.

“The second effort is the civil one, and the third is the readiness of the IDF throughout the northern sector – in the Golan and in Lebanon. The forces are on high alert and prepared on a large scale. The planes are pointed north for any incident that may happen," he stressed.

