Over the past day, IDF ground forces coordinated with the IAF have continued to target terrorists and destroy terrorist infrastructure in the Gaza Strip.

In addition, Israeli Naval troops struck terror targets across the Gaza Strip coastline as part of the effort to assist the troops operating on the ground.

IDF ground troops continue to operate in western Khan Yunis. Over the past day, over 20 terrorists were killed, primarily during close-quarters combat.

Furthermore, during the activity, the troops conducted targeted raids on several different terror targets and military compounds in which AK-47 rifles, grenades, explosive devices, military equipment, and ammunition were located.

In a separate activity in western Khan Yunis, IDF troops directed an aircraft to strike a number of military compounds in which terrorists were operating. Later on, an armed terrorist cell launched several anti-tank missiles at the troops. A few minutes later, in coordination with the IAF, the terrorist cell was thwarted.

Following that, several armed terrorists who were operating in close proximity to IDF troops were killed. The troops also seized several RPG launchers as well as other weapons.

IDF troops continue to thwart armed terrorist cells and conduct targeted raids on terrorist infrastructure sites in the central and northern Gaza Strip. The troops killed approximately ten terrorists in the area of Shati over the past 24 hours.

Overnight, a suspicious aerial target that crossed from the Gaza Strip into southern Israel was successfully intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array.

In accordance with protocol, an alert was activated concerning the open areas on the Home Front Command app.