Radio Galei Yisrael broadcasters Itamar Fleischmann and Guy Busi surprised left-wing activist Aybee Binyamin, one of the prominent opponents of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with a question on air.

The two asked Binyamin whether he would agree to a hostage deal that would include a condition for Netanyahu to remain in power for another five years after he emphasized that the hostages must be released at all costs.

After distributing the recording online, in which he is heard saying "I have no answer,” Binyamin responded on his X account, that this is "a very difficult dilemma, because the damage that Netanyahu can do to the country in the next five years is indescribable."

He added that this is an "irrelevant hypothetical question. The natural desire is to return the hostages and continue to fight Netanyahu until he falls. Israel will not be able to tolerate another 5 years of Bibi sovereignty. Stop the demagogy and trendsetting editing."