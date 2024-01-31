Soldiers of the 414 Intelligence Gathering Unit of the Border Defense Corps in the Gaza Division, are operating deep within the Gaza Strip.

Since the ground operations began, the unit's soldiers have located over 100 terrorist tunnel shafts, destroyed about 200 enemy infrastructure, dozens of rocket and mortar launchers, and in collaboration with the division's combat teams, targeted terrorists and anti-tank missile terrorist cells using drones and Air Force devices.

As part of the ground operation, the unit's soldiers joined the division's combat teams, located terrorists, and assisted in collecting intelligence on the enemy. During the operation in Khan Yunis, the forces searched a house connected to terror activity and located explosives planted to harm the ground forces.

In another incident, the soldiers identified an armed terrorist near IDF soldiers and successfully directed the Israeli Air Force to eliminate the terrorist.

Commander of the 414 Unit, LTC Ofir stated: "The unit's forces are operating to strengthen defensive and offensive efforts at almost every point where the IDF is operating. The unit operates in diverse ways and employs innovative means which lead to the elimination of many terrorists."