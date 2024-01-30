A video clip, published today (Tuesday) showing several people who were thought to be the Israeli hostages abducted by Hamas, caused an uproar on social media.

The footage shows about 20 people sitting on the floor in fear and crying, while several armed men, supposedly terrorists, are walking around them.

The video clip caused an uproar as it was initially reported that this was a video published by Hamas, to show the wretched conditions to which the hostages were subjected by the kidnappers.

Some on social media claimed that they recognized several hostages in the video and that it was filmed during the first hours after the massacre when the Hamas terrorists gathered the hostages in a shelter in Israel before taking them to Gaza.

But this evening, a few hours after the video was published, it was disclosed that it was being used for a movie about October 7th and that all those shown in the video clip were actors.

Looking again at the video clip, one can see actor Raiyk Faraj, who is mostly known for his role in the "Fauda" series.

"It's important to understand that this is a movie, it's a shame it turned out like this. I'm a Druze actor, with two children who served in the IDF. You shouldn't be alarmed by the video," Faraj said in a conversation with Mako.