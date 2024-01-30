Leading hassidic singer Avraham Fried released a new rendition on Tuesday of the song "Ya Zechut Avot," which discusses the merit of the good deeds of the Jewish nation's forefathers and the people of Israel's glory.

Fried chose to dedicate the rendition to the soldiers and the fallen from the Kisufim installation near the Gaza Strip. "Our heroic soldier's strong and intense spirit, full of faith and trust in G-d, also has a tune, it is the tune of victory."

He added, "I would like to dedicate this tune to all of our heroic soldiers who I had the privilege to rejoice and dance with and in memory of the 21 martyrs from the Kisufim installation who did not return: 14 soldiers from Company B. Battalion 8208, 5 soldiers from the Battalion 6261 Engineering Company, two soldiers from Company L Battalion 9206, we should be deserving of their heroism!"