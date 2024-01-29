A., a commander in the IDF naval officers' course neutralized an axe-wielding terrorist who rammed his vehicle into a pedestrian in Haifa on Monday.

The officer recounted the incident: “I arrived at the base this morning to hear shouts for help from civilians. I neutralized him quickly while avoiding harm to the civilians nearby. As an officer in the naval officers' course, I emphasize the importance of attempting to engage the enemy while remaining cool-headed and determined, whether on land or at sea.”

The terrorist who committed the attack has been identified as Wassim Abu al-Hija, 27, from the city of Tamra in the Galilee. Large police forces raided his home early this afternoon.

The terrorist rammed a young man standing next to the Haifa Naval Base and then crashed his car into the wall surrounding the base, leaving a hole of significant size that indicates the force of the attack.

After that, the terrorist exited his Mazda and ran two hundred meters towards the entry to the base while carrying an ax, and was shot to death by an officer arriving at the base. The terrorist had a second ax, which he left in the vehicle.

Chen Zohar, an MDA paramedic, told about the response to the attack: “We arrived at the scene and Saw the victim lying next to the wall, conscious and suffering from serious injuries to his lower limbs. we provided first aid that included applying bandages and providing painkillers, and evacuated him in a mobile Intensive Care Unit to hospital care while he was still considered seriously injured.”