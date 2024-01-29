Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant on Monday spoke with Artillery Corps reservists near the Gaza border. The Artillery Corps is assisting the forces conducting the combat inside the Gaza Strip.

“This is a long war, but in the end, we will break Hamas. We must keep going until we eliminate them as a governing system and as a military organization capable of launching attacks against the State of Israel,” Gallant told the reservists.

According to the Minister, "terrorists will remain and we will fight in terror hotspots – and it will take months, not a single day. On the other hand, the terrorists don't have supplies, they don't have ammunition, they don't have reinforcements. We have already eliminated at least a quarter of Hamas’ terrorists and there is a similar number of wounded terrorists.”

He added: “Today we have three goals for the war: eliminating Hamas, returning the hostages, and maintaining unity among the people of Israel.”