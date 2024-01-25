Singer and composer Hanan Ben Ari announced today (Thursday) that he will be holding several concerts in the US in April.

Ben Ari will perform in New York, Miami, and Los Angeles and tickets are being sold starting at $110.

In his post, Ben Ari he announced, "New York, Miami, Los Angeles, we’re coming to bring Israel to you. The music, the band, you and I."

He added a call to his followers and all Jews in the US, "Hopefully you’ll come, hopefully, we can lift each other up, hopefully, we’ll just be. Who’s in?"

His followers in Israel responded to the post with the question, "What about concerts in Israel?", and other comments calling for him to hold concerts in Israel first.