IDF troops conducted targeted raids on terrorist sites in the Al Amal area in Khan Yunis. Employing precise sniper fire, they eliminated terrorists and dismantled their infrastructure and weapons in the area.

Separately, after four armed terrorists were identified approaching IDF troops, an IAF aircraft was directed by troops to strike the terror operatives.

In another incident in the area, six terrorists were identified carrying RPGs near IDF troop positions. In response, an IAF aircraft was directed to strike the terrorists.

Additionally, IDF soldiers carried out a targeted raid on multiple military command centers. In close-quarters combat, the soldiers eliminated the terrorists, and various weapons were discovered in the process.

In the central Gaza Strip, IDF troops conducted targeted raids on military compounds in the area. Encountering terrorists hiding inside, the troops directed an IAF helicopter to strike and kill the terrorists.

In the northern Gaza Strip, the troops successfully eliminated a number of terror operatives and located weapons in the area.