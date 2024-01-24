Tzofit Libman, sister-in-law of Elyakim who was kidnapped to Gaza by Hamas terrorists, participated in a demonstration held today (Wednesday) at the Kerem Shalom crossing, against the transfer of trucks with humanitarian supplies to the Gaza Strip.

She spoke to the policemen at the crossing and cried out in tears: "My brother-in-law has been kidnapped and we don't know if he's alive and they're sending trucks to Gaza? Let the head of this facility come and tell me that to my face. This is not about soldiers and policemen against civilians. That's not what this war is about."

"If you open the gate for the trucks, I will lie on the road," she added.

Esther, the mother of two combat soldiers in Gaza, told Arutz Sheva - Israel National News: "The soldiers who are on the other side of the fence – in what absurd situation has the state put them in? They need to protect us while we mothers came to protect them? We will not allow the passage of trucks that harm their friends."

She asked "What does a soldier think when he has been placed in a contradictory position, where he has to guard trucks that are giving food to his enemies? Those who will kill, or have killed his friends? This has never happened anywhere else in history. The State of Israel should be ashamed. The leaders must recalculate their destination. There are wonderful people here who will in a moment restore our honor and national pride. They have been trampled and continue to be trampled by every despicable truck that passest hrough here. Think of the children, not us. This is an absolute shame and disgrace."

Irit Bernstein, resident of Kfar Maimon and member of Mothers of Warriors, added: "I want to ask: how is it possible that residents of the Gaza Strip who insist on not evacuating, are returning to their homes - and this aid gets to them and not to the hostages? We came to protest that they have no right to live among us. We have come to shout in the name of the entire Israeli society: on the right and the left. In war, you don't give fuel and oxygen to your enemies. Something here doesn't make sense. Heads of state, you're confused."

Avi Rosner, a resident of Michmas, was among the hundreds of participants who came to protest the transfer of trucks to the Gaza Strip. "I came here to honor the people of Israel, to bring to light the most basic human instincts. What does it mean to give aid to the enemy during a war? Have we gone crazy? Even Biden can understand that this does not make sense. There are 150 hostages. What did Kushmaro say at the beginning of the war? We should not let even half a teaspoon of water in. It is utterly disgraceful that we are letting the trucks in."