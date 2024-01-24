A significant number of plans and options are being considered for the day after Gaza, and MK Moshe Saada, Likud, has come up with his own plan.

MK Moshe Saada today told Radio Kol Chai that he suggests that “A local Mukhtar (village chief) will rule civil life in each area. There will be no central government. They don't deserve it and we cannot make the same mistake again.”

He said that he formulated this security plan together with Minister Chikli, and MKs Bismut and Illouz.

MK Saada explained that we must “Make a strip along the entire length of Gaza, enter Rafiah, which must be cleansed because all the warfare that harms IDF soldiers pass through there. Rafiah must be occupied and the Gaza Strip split in such a way from Rafiah to Khan Yunis, that it will not be possible to pass through and control the crossings."

He noted that "it would have been best to return to the Philadelphi Corridor, but it is complicated with Egypt, and peace with them is important to us."

"Moreover," continued Saada: "We must not allow anyone to return from the south of the Gaza Strip to the north. In practice, there is no passage, but we have to accept this as a decision. Many countries are putting great pressure on Israel to allow residents to return to the north of the Gaza Strip."

Regarding humanitarian aid, he said that "UNWRA and Hamas distribute the food. The IDF needs someone to do this on its behalf." The one who distributes food is the ruler."

On bringing in workers from Gaza, MK Saada said: "With workers from Gaza we bought ourselves a fake quiet that exploded in our faces. Imagine what could happen with workers from Judea and Samaria in our homes. Every month that there is no decision to bring in foreign workers, costs the country 3.1 billion Shekels in lost income to the economy."