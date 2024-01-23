When it comes to sub-surface navigation, there seems to be a lag in updated technology available to entities in need of it, whether it be for resource scouting or for defense during warfare. This was highlighted far too late in the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, who used subterranean warfare, among other methods, to conduct their brutal attack.



Gaza not only has above-ground infrastructure, but the true hub of its activity lies beneath the ground. A branching network of terrorist tunnels spreads out over a distance of about 500 km, used to hide weaponry, terrorists, and abductees.

Since the beginning of operation “Iron Swords”, IDF forces have uncovered extensive tunnels near the border with Israel. The findings testify to an organized and orderly plan in which billions have been invested over the years to pay for water pumping systems, regulated travel routes, and common areas suitable to live in for up to several months, along with electricity and ventilation infrastructures, and supplies of water and food. They became familiar with this fighting tactic back in 2006 with the kidnapping of soldier Gilad Shalit. Since then, it has expanded, and today constitutes one of the main challenges in fighting among this hidden and dangerous terrain.

How is it possible to discover what’s hidden under the surface and how was this technology developed?

The State of Israel is a powerhouse of high-tech and technology. Geo-Scope Ltd., a world leading company in the field of subsurface surveying and non-invasive mapping, based in Israel, has been developing this innovative technology from the world of remote sensing over the past 15 years. Geo-Scope also won first place last year in the mapping antiquities and underground spaces using remote sensing challenge issued by the Innovation and Science Authority along with the Antiquities Authority.

Geo-Scope is the only company in Israel that can distinguish between natural and engineered spaces (such as the underground network) to determine their internal content. Those spaces can contain air, clay soil, water, or sometimes even antiquities. Geo-Scope’s technology and know-how allows for precise distinction between what to excavate and not, thus recommending precise geotechnical guidelines for their treatment. Geo-scope's expertise covers natural formations as well as complex mapping of man-made underground structures, from service tunnels to underground facilities in the operational world. These mapping solutions provide important insights for urban planning, construction, maintenance, and trafficking (in the context of drug smuggling tunnels).

Geo-Scope operates along the border of the country, including unspecified locations, in order to maintain security for the citizens of Israel. Last summer, Geo-Scope’s technical team located a tunnel underneath a kindergarten in one of the surrounding settlements about 10 meters below the surface with a direct connection to Gaza. The availability and quick response of the technical team and the laboratory, which worked around the clock from Thursday to Saturday, allowed the decision makers to react quickly and correctly, thus preventing a potential threat.

The company's CEO, Micha Frid, explains, "The ability to scan infrastructure is not limited to a specific location, depth, or [favorable] terrain conditions, and that’s what sets us apart. Geo-Scope has extensive experience in mapping challenging terrain such as uneven topography, underground where there is no GPS data, and even higher elevated areas that cannot be accessed by foot or climbed. We are prepared to face today’s challenges of prolonged fighting in order to return those who were kidnapped.”

As a testament to its advanced geospatial capabilities, Geo-Scope has repeatedly carried out comprehensive surveys using ground and aerial technologies to create a three-dimensional map of depth from any point on the surface. This innovative approach combines the accuracy of a variety of subsurface mapping sensors, along with the extensive coverage of vehicle- or drone-based ground-penetrating radar, offering a holistic perspective of subsurface conditions. The resulting 3D map provides a detailed representation of the underground structure, allowing one to visualize changes in the depth of the soil over the entire surveyed area.

"This integrated methodology demonstrates our commitment to provide comprehensive geospatial solutions that go beyond the traditional measurement boundaries, making us the sole leaders in this field in Israel and around the world," Frid continues. "For example, our remote sensing technological equipment enables us to cover large areas - up to 5 dunams per day (depending on terrain conditions), the ability to map underground with a resolution of a few centimetres to many meters upon request at the most accurate level available on the market, as well as getting to experience working in archaeological and other complex sites.”



The technology has existed for many years, the mapping is accurate, the service is relatively cheap compared to other solutions - how is it that the State of Israel is still not prepared to fight the threat of the tunnels?

A decade and a half ago, when these tunnels made headlines following the kidnapping of Gilad Shalit, the various security agencies began to look for solutions. Then, as today, the subject of the tunnels became high priority only after the fact.



The security entities had high demands: out of the pressure created by the surprise attack, they wanted to find a key solution as quickly as possible - a kind of magic solution that can be carried anywhere on the ground or from the air to locate tunnels. Many experiments were carried out with companies and equipment that existed in Israel at the time, and experimental equipment of great value was even purchased from abroad. But there was no knowledge of how to operate that equipment and ultimately everything collapsed in on itself, with the blame falling on the equipment and not on the shortening of the processes that prevented the research study.



Today, almost 15 years later, Geo-Scope* has gathered vast amounts of knowledge regarding underground mapping, in areas such as Judea and Samaria, Israel’s north, and in the areas surrounding Gaza, thanks to the private initiatives of rabbis and other individuals who heard excavations under their houses at night and felt that their cry went unanswered. To this day, just like in the past, Geo-Scope continues to advise various security agencies entirely on a volunteer basis on how to deal with subterranean structures and tunnels.

In conclusion, Frid relates, "I am hopeful that the horrific events of 7/10 will lead to a significant lesson learned that will take into account vigilance, and early, professional, and rigorous planning. We are a strong country, a powerhouse in the field of technology and high-tech and we have the means to protect ourselves from any enemy and threat. This war proved to us that we have a strong and cohesive nation that knows how to defend itself and knows how to cooperate in times of emergency and crisis. We have lost much since that cursed Sabbath, now is the time to rebuild. And in order to do that, it is important to remember that even after the destruction of the tunnels in Gaza, they will still remain an actual threat that requires treatment the day after, along all the borders of the country."

*www.geo-scope.com