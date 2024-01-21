תיעוד מתקיפות לוחמי זרוע הים דובר צה"ל

IDF naval forces continue to assist ground forces operating in the Gaza Strip with observation capabilities and by striking terror targets.

Over the past day, a building in which terrorists ambushed IDF troops in the central Gaza Strip was identified. The naval forces struck the building and the threat was removed.

IDF troops continued operational activities in Khan Yunis. Over the past day, IDF snipers in cooperation with the IAF eliminated several terrorists. Moreover, IDF troops located large quantities of weapons inside a Hamas structure.

In Daraj Tuffah in the northern Gaza Strip, IDF troops eliminated 15 terrorists.

Furthermore, the troops conducted a targeted raid on a Hamas structure and located uniforms and numerous weapons.