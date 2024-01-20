Capitol Hill has no time to play politics and must recognize the consequences of its decisions and act in the best interest of the United States and its allies - or they might just learn the hard way with US voters punishing them at the ballot box, by calling for a new change in leadership, sending many of them home.

The American people are not stupid and deserve leaders who will make decisions that protect America's interests and keep us safe at home and abroad.

The ongoing threats from terrorist groups and Iran pose a direct risk to American national security specifically in the Middle East, denying or delaying Israel the necessary funding to fight Hamas, Iran and its proxies only intensifies that risk.

Sen. Bernie Sanders' recent move to force a vote on potentially limiting U.S. military aid to Israel marks a significant dent in the long-standing bipartisan support for Israel in Congress. This attempt will without a doubt hurt American interests and endanger American servicemen and American interests in the Middle East.

By utilizing a rarely invoked law, Sen. Sanders challenged the traditional approach to U.S. support for Israel.

Recent discussions on Capitol Hill regarding the denial of funding to Israel in favor of prioritizing support for Ukraine have sparked widespread concern and frustration among the American people. This decision, which seemingly serves political tactics over the safety and security of America and its allies in the Middle East, is not convincing to many.

It is well known that Israel is the only democracy in the Middle East and plays a crucial role in combating terrorism and protecting US interests in the region. By denying or delaying necessary funding to Israel, Capitol Hill endangers the national security of the United States and its soldiers in the Middle East.

Moreover, Israel's fight against terrorism directly supports the United States' efforts in the region, ultimately safeguarding American lives and taxpayer dollars. Israel's military and intelligence capabilities have been invaluable in preventing terrorist attacks and defending against hostile forces in the region. Furthermore, by supporting Israel, the United States effectively avoids engaging in a conflict that it would otherwise have to face on its own.

Bottom line: Israel is on the front lines in the fight against terror groups and radical groups that are proxies of Iran, with Iran openly stating its intent to use nuclear weapons against Israel and ultimately the United States, calling Israel the small Satan and the US the big Satan.

Israel's being the only democracy in the region has made it the sole key ally in the fight against terrorism in the Middle East. Let’s not forget how many American lives we lost and the hundreds of billions of dollars and lives America lost in Iraq and Afghanistan with not much to show for it.

With over 100 attacks by Houthi on US troops in the past month alone in the Middle East region on American army bases, it is clear that the threat of terrorism in the region is not just on Israel but on the US directly as well.

Going back to the war in Ukraine which is certainly important, but it does not directly threaten US national security the same way the ongoing attacks and threats from terrorist groups in the Middle East do. The United States aid to Israel should not be contingent to Ukrainian aid packages. Let’s not forget Europe with almost all of its nations is threatened by the Russian invasion on Ukraine.

Many of those countries are nuclear armed and have lots of money, it’s their obligation to step up to the plate and take the lead to support Ukraine, especially given the potential implications of the conflicts threat to their own security and stability. The United Staes taxpayers do not have to fit their bill, they have their own resources.

Wake up Capitol Hill and act like adults, recognize the potential implications of the suggestion on blocking or limiting funding to Israel to protect itself and US interests, leveraging a bill with other outside interests in unacceptable and childish. The ramifications of such a decision could have serious and far-reaching consequences for the safety and security of Americans around the world.

As Americans, it is important to remember that Israel is fighting a war on behalf of the United States. If not for Israel, America would need to fight these wars itself, which could cost American lives and much more taxpayer dollars.

America must acknowledge how Israel has a track record of being sensitive and surgical in their military operations, taking great precautions to minimize civilian casualties.

Attention General Bernie Sanders FYI: If the US were to fight this conflict as it did in Iraq & Afghanistan, records show that it not and would not operate with the same level of precision and sensitivity to protect civilian lives as Israel does.