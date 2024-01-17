תיעוד: איתור משגרי הרקטות שירו לעבר נתיבות במרחב אל בורייג' צילום: דובר צה"ל

The 646th Brigade Combat Team has been operating in recent weeks near Bureij in the Gaza Strip.

As they were operating on Tuesday, a barrage of approximately 25 rockets was fired toward the city of Netivot in southern Israel.

The soldiers pursued the terrorist suspected of launching the rockets and apprehended seven armed terrorists. In addition, several other terrorist operatives were killed by the troops during the operation.

השמדת המשגרים ששיגרו רקטות לעבר נתיבות צילום: דובר צה"ל

At the end of the pursuit, the launch compound was located, with three rocket launchers, each with ten barrels, some of which were loaded with rockets ready for launch. The compound and the rocket launchers were destroyed in an engineering operation by the combat engineering soldiers from the 710th Battalion.