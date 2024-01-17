המיצג למען החטופים על בניין ה'בילד' בברלין באדיבות שגרירות ישראל בברלין

More than 100 days after the Hamas attack on October 7, the German Bild newspaper projected pictures of the hostages on the Axel Springer building in Berlin, where its headquarters are located.

The newspaper is known for its firm pro-Israel stance, in normal times and especially during the war.

Claudius Senst, CEO of Bild Group, said, "Our video campaign in November was not an empty promise to the hostages and their relatives: We say again - we will not forget you. Even after more than 100 days, our thoughts remain with the hostages and their families. We are sending an important and clear signal of hope and against antisemitism."

In November, Bild screened a video of the hostages being held in Gaza on its building, some of which have since been freed from captivity.

The campaign was initiated by Israeli artists in Germany and Israel in cooperation with the Israeli Embassy in Berlin. The creator of the video is Sefi Itiel.

