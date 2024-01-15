London's Metropolitan Police Service announced that it arrested six pro-Palestinian activists who allegedly plotted to disrupt the London Stock Exchange on Monday.

The Met Police stated in an announcement that the investigation began after information was passed to the Met by the Daily Express on Friday.

It was alleged that activists from the Palestine Action group intended to target the London Stock Exchange on Monday morning, causing damage and "locking on" to prevent the building from opening for trading.

In the early hours of Sunday, Met officers working alongside colleagues from Merseyside Police arrested a 31-year-old man in Liverpool on suspicion of conspiracy to cause criminal damage.

A further five people, all believed to be part of the same plot, were arrested later on Sunday for the same offense.

A 29-year-old woman was arrested in Albert Road, Brent, and a 23-year-old man was arrested in Voss Street, Tower Hamlets. Two women, aged 28 and 26, were arrested in Liverpool. A 27-year-old man was arrested in Brighton.

All six remain in custody.

“These are significant arrests. We believe this group was ready to carry out a disruptive and damaging stunt which could have had serious implications had it been carried out successfully," stated Met Detective Superintendent Sian Thomas.

“I’m grateful to the Express for their willingness to provide the information gleaned from their own investigation. It was instrumental in helping us intervene successfully," he continued.

The detective noted that “having only been provided with the material on Friday afternoon we had limited time to act.

“It is thanks to the determined efforts from our Public Order Crime team and our colleagues in Merseyside that we were able to identify, locate, and arrest those we suspect to be involved in this plot."

He added: “Mindful of the suggestion that this was one part of a planned week of action, we are in contact with the City of London Police as well as other forces across the UK to ensure that appropriate resources are in place to deal with any disruption in the coming days.”