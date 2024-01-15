Hagar Brodutch, who was freed from Hamas captivity after 51 days together with her three children, on Sunday took part in the rally in Tel Aviv marking 100 days since the start of the war, and spoke to the tens of thousands of participants.

"On that black Shabbat, I was kidnapped along with my three young children. For 51 days I thought that my husband Avichai had been murdered by the terrorists who broke into our home, while he fought fiercely to protect us. On 7/10 we were abandoned by the State of Israel. We cannot continue to fulfill the contract with the state until all the hostages are returned," stated Brodutch.

"My dear community, the Kfar Aza community, buried more than 60 of its members. We are not ready to accept any more funerals. We are not ready for any more members of our dear community to return from Gaza in coffins. As someone who returned from hell, I can say that the hostages in Gaza face constant hunger, alienation, unbearable cold, endless longing and psychological terror that takes place every minute. The IDF's bombings endanger the hostages and place them in real danger," she continued.

"When I was in captivity with my children, we were exposed to difficult sights of seriously injured hostages whose organs were cut off in captivity and they are not being treated. Their time is running out," she added. "The souls of my children and mine will not be able to begin the process of healing until all the hostages we left behind return to their homes. 136 coffins are not a picture of victory. The War Cabinet must make the release of the hostages a priority and agree to any deal that will bring them home. They have no more time."

